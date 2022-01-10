Boka

Boka Kit

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boka

Boka Brush Our revolutionary Boka Brush is the first-ever electric toothbrush to feature activated charcoal bristles. Not only do they help limit bacteria growth, but they provide a much gentler brushing experience. Why go gentle? Softer bristles help you avoid brushing too hard, which can lead to recessed gums and temperature sensitivity. With 30,000 vibrations per minute, the Boka Brush feels like a massage for your mouth. We topped it off with stainless-steel accents and a magnetic charging base, meaning you can eliminate one cord from your bathroom. Now those are some good vibes.