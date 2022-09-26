Madewell

Boiled Wool Shirt-jacket

$188.00 $101.70

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Crafted from a 100 percent classic boiled wool, this is the shirt-jacket your wardrobe needs. In an oversized fit made perfect for layering, it has easy-to-reach patch chest pockets to hold your phone and card case. Oversized fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 27 1/2" (based on size M). Wool. Do Well: this style is made of wool from certified farms that take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Dry clean. Import. NG711