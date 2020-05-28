MakeMeChic

Boho Tie Dye Maxi Dress

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

Tie closure Material: 95%-96% Rayon, 4%-5% Spandex. Stretchy fabric, very soft This dress is plus size design, comparing the size chart of Amazon with US you can find that. If you don't want it loose or big, select one or two sizes down. Features: print, shot sleeve, two sides split, with two pocket , v neck; Simple casual style, fit for everyday dressing, wear at home, travel, you can match with your pumps, heels, boot Model Measurement: Height:175cm/5'9" Bust:87cm/34" Waist:61cm/24" Hip:91cm/36" Wear:S Please refer to the size measurement below before ordering