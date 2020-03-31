Plush

Boho Printed Pajama + Eyemask Set

$152.00 $60.80

Relaxed fit long-sleeve pajama set.Long-sleeve top features a notched collar, button front, and chest patch pocket.Piping trims the collar, placket, and cuffs.Pull-on pant with an elastic waist, dual hand pockets, and drawstring ties.Eyemask in matching print with covered elastic band.100% polyester.Machine wash cold, line dry.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Length: 28 in. Chest Measurement: 42 in. Sleeve Length: 30 in. Waist Measurement: 26 in. Outseam: 37 in. Inseam: 29 in. Front Rise: 10 in. Back Rise: 14 in. Leg Opening: 20 in.