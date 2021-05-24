ModCloth

Boho On The Range Smocked Maxi Dress

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

Product details Item No.100000401989 This flowy white dress was meant to be worn while frolicing in fields collecting flowers under the spring and summer sun. Made from a lightweight viscose-cotton blend dobby weave, this sundress features a smocked bodice, tank straps that adjust at the back for the perfect fit, ruffle-trim edges throughout, and a full-length tiered skirt that radiate romantic boheme vibes straight out of the 1970s. Embrace being prairie-chic in this fully-lined floor-length dress thanks to its flattering and timeless silhouette that can be worn around your home, to the beach, or out and about on the street. Be the frill seeker you’ve always dreamt of being when it comes to your boho style by adding this ModCloth namesake label maxi dress to the mix. Shell: 54% Cotton, 46% Viscose. Lining: 100% Cotton. Machine wash. Fabric does not provide stretch. Adjustable straps. Shirring at front. Fully lined. Imported