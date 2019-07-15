Boho-Magic

Boho-magic 925 Sterling Silver Spinner Ring With Brass & Silver Spinning Rings For Women

BOHO-MAGIC INVITES YOU TO LOVE THIS 925 STERLING SILVER RING! We specialize in creating spinner rings and have 15 years experience of selling jewelry online. We have designed this amazing looking ring for women with love from the moment of conception to the very last polishing. Designed by an Israeli designer and crafted by super talented craftsmen in India. We use only the finest metals for 100% quality and comfort. THE STYLE An inner 925 sterling silver wide band ring - 0.47” wide. 5 spinning rings for women in brass and silver. The silver spinning ring has flowers and hearts patterns. The base ring is etched with amazing shapes. THE POWER OF HISTORY AND USING YOUR SPINNER RING FOR STRESS RELIEF Not for nothing these spin rings are called, worry rings, turn rings, swivel rings, turning rings, prayer rings, meditation rings, anxiety rings, fidget rings or motion rings. This chunky ring for women is a two tone ring with lots of character. It is a cool, modern take on historical jewelry. Based on the Tibetan Prayer Wheel, according to ancient tales, you will enjoy the following benefits from this anxiety jewelry: * Reduction in anxiety levels * An increase in good karma * Purification of negative thoughts * Increased good fortune and luck * A sense of peace and serenity * You will become more present and "in the moment" We don’t promise you all of that but it sure won’t hurt to try while looking exquisite at the same time. THE SIZE AND COMFORT We recommend you order one half or one full size larger than your usual size because it is a wide ring band. Perfectly rounded, there are no sharp edges. BUY YOURS NOW to get the FREE BONUS Silver Cloth. This statement ring comes in a lovely presentation box, perfect for gifting to a wife, mother or girlfriend. If for any reason you are not happy, return within 60 days for a FULL REFUND.