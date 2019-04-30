Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan

Boho Ivory Area Rug (5x7)

$199.99$74.98
At Joss & Main
The Boho rug from CosmoLiving is so cute it hurts. You need this one in your life: a technicolor diamond print on a creamy ivory base, a low pile height for maximum comfort, and a shiny finish. Woven to lend a casual and earthy feel, this revamped old school style is something to get excited about. Features Ivory rug with bright, multicolor diamond motif print Old school feel with saturated hues for an updated look .4" pile with a Moroccan style pattern Polypropylene with super-soft, shiny finish and power loomed construction Product Details Technique: Power Loom Construction: Machine Made Material: Polypropylene Location: Indoor Use Only Purposeful Distressing Worn/Fade (Fading or distressing that gives a fabric or rug a worn look.)
Featured in 1 story
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton