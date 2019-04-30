The Boho rug from CosmoLiving is so cute it hurts. You need this one in your life: a technicolor diamond print on a creamy ivory base, a low pile height for maximum comfort, and a shiny finish. Woven to lend a casual and earthy feel, this revamped old school style is something to get excited about.
Features
Ivory rug with bright, multicolor diamond motif print
Old school feel with saturated hues for an updated look
.4" pile with a Moroccan style pattern
Polypropylene with super-soft, shiny finish and power loomed construction
Product Details
Technique: Power Loom
Construction: Machine Made
Material: Polypropylene
Location: Indoor Use Only
Purposeful Distressing
Worn/Fade (Fading or distressing that gives a fabric or rug a worn look.)