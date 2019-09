Urban Outfitters

Boho 3-drawer Dresser

$649.00 $549.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

So simply refined, this 3-drawer dresser blends a natural, boho finish with classic lines. Constructed with a trio of drawers and flat tabletop, accented with resin + metal drawer pulls and finished with shaped legs. Exclusive to Urban Outfitters.