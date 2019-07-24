Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Urban Outfitters

Bohemian Platform Bed

$649.00$599.00
At Urban Outfitters
Carved from sustainable mango wood, our UO-exclusive Bohemian Platform Bed adds an understated rustic touch. Complete with a sturdy slatted design so no box spring is needed! Mattress + bedding sold separately.
Featured in 1 story
20 Of Urban Outfitter’s Best Selling Styles
by Emily Ruane