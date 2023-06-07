Goldfield & Banks

Bohemian Lime Perfume

$169.00 $135.20

Sunlight filtered through a lush canopy and the sound of sparkling waterfalls. Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime is an ode to the tropical paradise of Byron Bay, an effervescent blend of native citrus and aromatic woods. Opening with notes of Byron Bay Finger Lime and spicy Coriander, this fragrance demands your attention from the very beginning. Vetiver, Cedar and Sandalwood ground the bold citrus and spice, adding a free-spirited and relaxed touch. What are the notes in Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime Perfume Concentrate? Australian Finger lime. Coriander. Haitian Vetiver. Cedarwood. Australian Sandalwood. Wearable by all genders, Goldfield & Banks Bohemian Lime Perfume Concentrate is refreshing and punchy, the ultimate tribute to summer. Who Are Goldfield & Banks? From the resilient red dirt of the deserts, all the way to long pristine beaches on the coastlines, Goldfield & Banks set out to highlight the stunning natural landscapes and unique ingredients found in Australia, recreating vivid sensory experiences with the magic of olfactory imagery. Previously unexplored in modern perfumery, each individual scent features ultra-rare Australian essences and highly pure and refined oils. Combining Australia’s vast botanical richness with only the finest ingredients across the globe using French fragrance methodology, this is the ultimate Australian perfume collection. The Scent Room Promise Take a chance on love. The Scent Room Promise applies to any full size fragrance. Your full-size purchase from Goldfield & Banks will be accompanied by a complimentary matching fragrance vial. Use this fragrance vial before you unwrap your new fragrance, which allows you to live in your new scent before you have the freedom to unwrap the full size, or return. If it’s not a perfect match for you, we accept returns on any unopened full size purchase from The Scent Room. Offer applies to full size bottles only. Terms and conditions apply, please read The Scent Room Promise & Returns page here.