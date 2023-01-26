Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Goldfield & Banks
Bohemian Lime Perfume
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora Australia
Need a few alternatives?
Boy Smells
Hinoki Fantôme Eau De Parfum
BUY
$148.00
Mecca
Byredo
Byredo Eyes Closed Eau De Parfum
BUY
$240.00
Mecca
Boy Smells
Hinoki Fantôme Eau De Parfum
BUY
$98.00
Sephora
Dior
J'adore Parfum D'eau
BUY
$90.00
Sephora
More from Goldfield & Banks
Goldfield & Banks
Sunset Hour Perfume Concentrate 50ml
BUY
$165.00
Sephora Australia
Goldfield & Banks
Bohemian Lime Perfume Concentrate
BUY
$45.00
Sephora Australia
Goldfield & Banks
Velvet Splendour Perfume Concentrate
BUY
$185.00
LuckyScent
Goldfield & Banks
Southern Bloom Perfume Concentrate
BUY
$205.00
Barneys New York
More from Fragrance
YSL
Libre Eau De Parfum
BUY
$192.00
YSL
Goldfield & Banks
Bohemian Lime Perfume
BUY
$165.00
Sephora Australia
Caudalie
The Des Vignes Fragrance
BUY
$42.00
Amazon
Philosophy
Pure Grace Eau De Parfum Pure Grace
BUY
$68.00
Philosophy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted