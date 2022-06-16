MorrocanRugsAtlas

Handmade Checkered Rug

$272.36

Moroccan rug **** The berber rugs are thick, deep pile rugs, made for protectionagainst the harsh winters of the Middle Atlas mountains. They are mostly woven by the women of the tribe. The rugs are full of deep colorslike. They were mainly used as sleeping rugs. The Berber rug is the only one rug that you can use it wherever you want Inside the house , in the kids room's, setting room's in evrey place it will look beautiful.. Also for the cleaning it's so easy just water and carpets shampoo and it will be shinning. All the rugs we sell are selected ourselves in Morocco. In order to offer you the most beautiful rugs in good quality. Construction: Handmade / Flatweave Type: Kilim Rug Origin: Middle Atlas Mountains, Morocco Material: Wool and Cotton Condition :New Size: Measurements: choose the size you like and let us make your beautiful rug. 📌📌📌 If you need another size that is not listed, send me a message I will reply in 10 min 📌📌📌 * Every rug has been cleaned before being shipped. Please see all photos with this description. If there is anything I need to clarify, do not hesitate to ask questions. 📌**SHIPPING:FAST SHIPPING BY FEDEX -I do ship worldwide by Registered mail With tracking number! Shipping time takes I need 3 to 4 Weeks after the purchase to Make the rugs before I can ship them. All additional payments such as tax, are the buyers responsibility. I ship only to the approved address that Registered in Etsy. -I check myself each product and sell only the best quality products. In any case, if you are not satisfied with the product, first, please contact me and I will do everything to your satisfaction. In any case you have a 100% Guarantee and refund.I accepted within 30 days, In its original packaging and on condition the item is its original condition as received. buyer pay for shipping and all additional payments such as tax.