Prism

Bogota Optical

£195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Prism

Accessorize with a pair of PRISM's unique yet functional glasses. The Bogota have taken a unique spin on semi rimless oversize frames. Flipping the frame from top to bottom the stainless steel frame holds an angular shape along the cheek with the frameless rounded arch sitting just above the brows. These frames are available in sunglasses and opticals. Each item is exclusively developed for PRISM and lovingly handcrafted in Japan.