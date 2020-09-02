Bioderma

Developed specifically for sensitive skin, the Sensibio H2O Solution from Bioderma effectively removes dirt and makeup from the face and eye area. Combining performance and very high tolerance, the dermatological micellar water gently eliminates impurities, whilst soothing irritation and helping to strengthen the skin's hydrolipidic film for long-lasting comfort. Skin feels clean, fresh and revitalised. Non-rinse. Fragrance, alcohol and paraben free. Hypoallergenic.