Bodywaver 1.75-inch Professional Ceramic Styling Iron For Waves And Volume

$160.00 $129.00

What it is: A styling tool that gives you big, bold waves in one effortless pass.Who it's for: All hair types from chin-length on.What it does: It features a unique 1.75-inch Tourmaline® + Ceramic barrel design, which seals in the hair cuticle while creating shiny, smooth waves, while T3 SinglePass® Radial Technology maintains a consistent temperature over the barrel for healthy, even styling. It's like getting a polished blowout without having to use a blow dryer and a round brush. No matter what your hair type or texture, the BodyWaver will give you fast, professional-level styling every time, without unnecessary damage.Features and benefits:- Hollow barrel design allows heat to disperse evenly and consistently from the outside of the barrel.- 5 position temperature dial to 410°F (210°C) perfectly styles all hair types and textures.- A slim ergonomic handle, cool tip and stand all allow for comfortable and safe styling.- One hour auto-off for worry-free styling.- Nine foot, 360° swivel cord which prevents tangles and twists.How to use: Begin with dry, detangled hair. Divide hair at the temples and secure the top half out of the way. Then, divide the bottom half into one-to-two inch sections to begin styling. Secure the ends of a section underneath the clamp and roll upward, wrapping the hair evenly around the barrel. Hold for a few seconds then release the clamp. For a soft, curled-under finish, position the iron parallel to the floor and rotate toward your face while rolling the section. For flipped-out ends, position the iron parallel to the floor and rotate away from your face while rolling the section. For polished, loose cascading waves, position the iron perpendicular to the floor with the clamp in front and roll away from your face."/