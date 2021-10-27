Lumie

Bodyclock Glow 150

£99.00 £84.99

Buy Now Review It

Wake with a gradual sunrise to feel naturally refreshed and wide awake. Choose 20, 30 or 45-minute sunrise and final light intensity. Include a wake sound for an audio alarm. Tap-control snooze Unwind with a fading sunset to encourage sleep as the light slowly dims. Choose a sunset duration of 20, 30 or 45 minutes and relax with one of the sleep sounds. Fade-to-off or fade-to nightlight Mimics real sunrise and sunset colours using mixed LEDs and provides fully dimmable bedroom lighting. Light-sensitive auto-dimming display for night time. 10 sleep/wake sounds including white noise Proven to help treat sad/winter blues, certified medical device (class I), 3-year warranty From Lumie, the light therapy specialist that invented wake-up lights