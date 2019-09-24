Dove

Body Wash Mousse With Rose Oil

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Experience a unique shower experience with NEW Dove Body Wash Mousse with essential Rose Oil. Indulge in a creamy lather that will wrap your body in its most pampering shower experience yet. To make sure your skin gets the care it deserves, our mild-as-water formula is made with 100% gentle cleansers and contains no parabens and no sulfates. The rich lather is infused with skin-natural nutrients to nourish skin, leaving it looking healthy and feeling soft all day long. Also suitable for shaving. NEW Dove Body Wash Mousse will cocoon your body in a cloud of rich, indulgent lather and a delicate rose fragrance. The self foaming body wash also rinses easily, revealing instantly nourished and soft skin for up to 24 hours. As well as the creamy and indulgent skin benefits that all three mousses offer, they also double as a shaving foam! Promising beautiful smoothness and a totally holistic self-care experience to elevate your everyday shower to something truly indulgent, and most importantly, fun. It's safe to say, clean never felt so enjoyable. That's not all: thanks to the mousse's aerosol foam dispensing system, a little goes a long way so you can use less per shower than a traditional body wash. And of course, the formula is as mild as water.