Dove

Body Wash Lavender Oil And Chamomile Stress Relieving And Calming 22 Oz, 4 Count

$27.96 $23.56

Buy Now Review It

Dove moisturizing body wash with a delicate lavender fragrance Dove body wash is the moisturizing body wash. Moisturizing body wash formulated with Dove NutriumMoisture technology to replenish skin natural nutrients Dove Lavender Body Wash leaves you with softer and smooth skin after just one wash Sulfate-free, relaxing moisturizing body wash with microbiome gentle cleansers Perfect for stress relief: lavender body wash soothes senses Lavender has long been loved for its relaxing properties, so adding a moisturizing lavender body wash to your skin care routine is the perfect way to soothe your senses as you care for your skin. With a rich, hydrating texture offering gentle nourishment, Dove Lavender Oil and Chamomile Body Wash combines our hydrating body wash with the classic scent. Formulated with Dove NutriumMoisture technology (a combination of moisturizers and skin-natural nutrients) our creamy body wash leaves you with soft and smooth skin after just one wash. With a sulfate-free, microbiome gentle formula, this soothing body wash cleanses your skin while retaining its natural moisture and nutrients. Skin is left nourished and replenished, with a healthier look and feel. In the worlds of aromatherapy and relaxation, lavender is often the go-to ingredient. So, to make the most of lavender bath products, light some candles and play calming music to clear your mind. Squeeze this lavender body wash into your hand or shower puff, then work it into a rich, creamy lather. Gently massage all over your skin, breathe in the soothing scent, rinse away - and emerge with skin that’s beautifully soft, smooth, and lightly fragranced.