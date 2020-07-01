Dove

Body Wash Gentle Exfoliating With Sea Minerals

$5.94

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Looking for a skin cleanser that uplifts your senses and helps you reveal radiant, visibly smooth skin? The #1 dermatologist recommended body wash, Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash refreshes your skin and senses with sea minerals that softly buffs away dry skin. This body wash with sea minerals is sulfate- and paraben-free with a mild, pH-balanced formula, making it a great body wash for dry skin unlike typical bath soap or shower gel. This body wash uses Dove Moisture Renew Blend, a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers. The lipids and glycerin in our formula absorb deeply into the top layers of skin, where they get right to work. This proprietary blend of moisturizing ingredients is proven to work with your skin to nourish it, so it can maintain and create new moisture. For best results, squeeze the gently exfoliating body wash with sea minerals into your hand or onto a shower pouf and work it into a rich lather. Massage it over your skin, taking time to allow the refreshing, crisp scent to uplift your senses. Rinse off, revealing soft and smooth skin. Made with 100 percent gentle cleansers, Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash is gentle to skin’s microbiome, its living protective layer. It creates a light, gentle lather that moisturizes and replenishes skin while also leaving it cleansed, smooth, and soft. With naturally derived cleansers and skin-natural nutrients, we care about what goes into our body wash. Dove sulfate-free body wash is #1 dermatologist recommended and microbiome gentle. Dove care goes further than moisturizing body wash with PETA Cruelty-Free certification and 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look—reaching over ¼ of a billion young people with self-esteem education by 2030. We are committed to a landmark new initiative as part of our 2025 commitment to reduce plastic waste—reducing over 20,500 metric tons of virgin plastic annually by making the iconic beauty bar packaging plastic-free globally, launching new 100 percent recycled plastic bottles and trialing a new refillable deodorant format that radically reduces plastic use. As one of the largest beauty brands in the world, we are revealing an agenda-setting commitment to tackle the global beauty industry’s plastic waste issue.