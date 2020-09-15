Sportsheets

Body Tickler Ball Chain Whip

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Something of a unique toy if ever we saw one, this whip-tickler combo brings you a wide variety of exciting sensations to explore. Delicately tickle your lovers skin, or switch to awakening spanks for a more intense experience.Thanks to their metal make up, the flexible tendrils can also be warmed or cooled in water to add a thrilling new dimension to sensory exploration.