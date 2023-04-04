Kit:

Body Standard Kit

$85.00

At Kit:

These indispensable body heroes form the base of any purposeful body ritual. Embrace peace and transformation with this trio of cleansing, nourishing hand and body products to transport the mind and support the skin. Pepper these modern formulas throughout your day as part of your favourite body care rituals – with the result of softened and soothed skin, all over. This set is valued at $95 AUD. FIND A STOCKIST