Our Body Souffle is a lightly whipped moisturizer that is quickly absorbed After bathing or showering, apply a generous amount of Body Souffle to lock in moisture for the rest of the day Will leave your skin feeling super moisturized and soft to the touch Great for the most dry areas and for those who are prone to eczema All of our products are vegan, cruelty free (no animal testing), and free from harmful chemicals - no parabens, no petrochemicals, SLS-free Product Description Lightly whipped for the ultimate in kindness, Human+Kind’s light and fluffy Body Soufflé is quickly absorbed to leave your skin feeling super moisturized and soft to the touch. It's perfect for use after showering or bathing and leaves behind a heavenly scent. Brand Story Natural, multi-tasking skincare that gives back. Make a difference with your skincare