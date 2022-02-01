hunt a killer

Body On The Boardwalk Immersive Murder Mystery Game

$31.99

Buy Now Review It

In Body On The Boardwalk, players investigate the death of a seaside amusement park employee and uncover the park's dirty secrets that led to her murder. An authentic and immersive investigation. You’ll feel like you are solving a real-life murder mystery. Solve an entire investigation in one sitting. This is perfect for family gatherings, date night, or to play on the go. THE WORLD’S NUMBER 1 MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY – Hunt A Killer has shipped over 4 million games to murder mystery fans all over the world. For 1-5 players. 45-60 minute playing time. Ages 14+ Body on the Boardwalk is the newest game from Hunt a Killer. THE WORLD’S NUMBER 1 MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY – Hunt A Killer has shipped over 2 million boxes to murder mystery fans all over the world. They’ve taken all of their expertise and created an immersive investigation that can be played in one sitting.