Peet Rivko

Body Oil

$80.00
At Peet Rivko
Our Body Oil hydrates and softens the body with a luxurious-yet-lightweight blend of organic, cold-pressed botanicals oils featuring jojoba, sunflower seed, avocado, and baobab.
