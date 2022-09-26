Dove

Body Love Vitamin C Serum + Exfoliating Minerals Radiance Renew Body Cleanser

$7.99

At Target

Highlights BOOST YOUR RADIANCE: Dove Body Love Radiance Renew Body Cleanser hydrates and illuminates for more radiant-looking skin MADE WITH FACE CARE INGREDIENTS: Serum-infused body cleanser with vitamin C serum and exfoliating minerals, plus fragrance notes of citrus and passionfruit with subtle floral and herbal notes GENTLY EXFOLIATES DEAD SKIN: Specially formulated cleanser for dull skin, gently buffs away dead skin to instantly reveal brighter and smoother skin UNIQUE MOISTURIZING FORMULA: Cleanser for body enriched with 10X Moisture Boost Complex*, and a rich, creamy and indulgent lather that will leave your skin beautifully exfoliated and nourished CLEAN INGREDIENTS: Exfoliating body wash formulated with naturally-derived skin cleansers, without sulfates or parabens and is PETA-certified cruelty-free and made in 100% recycled plastic bottles EXPERT CARE: #1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand