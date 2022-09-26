Dove

Body Love Salicylic Acid + Bamboo Extract Acne Clear Body Cleanser

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights DESIGNED FOR ACNE-PRONE SKIN: Dove Body Love Acne Clear Body Cleanser helps clear your blemishes and helps prevent new blemishes from occurring MADE WITH FACE CARE INGREDIENTS: This cleanser with salicylic acid and bamboo extract is used and loved in face care products to help with the treatment of acne REFRESHING FRAGRANCE: This body cleanser has a fresh, clean and herbal scent with notes of garden mint, white eucalyptus and tea tree UNIQUE GENTLE FORMULA: Cleanser for body with a gel-like texture and gentle formula to clear blemishes without leaving your skin feeling tight or uncomfortable CLEAN INGREDIENTS: This body wash for acne is sulfate and paraben free, pH balanced, contains plant-based cleansers, is PETA-certified cruelty-free and made in 100% recycled plastic bottles EXPERT CARE: #1 dermatologist recommended body cleanser brand