Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Dr. Teal's
Body Lotion
$6.99
Buy Now
Review It
At CVS
Body Lotion
Need a few alternatives?
SLMD
Slmd Skincare Glycolic Acid Body Lotion - 7.5 Fl Oz
$34.99
$29.74
from
Target
BUY
SLMD
Slmd Skincare Glycolic Acid Body Scrub - 6oz
$34.99
$29.74
from
Target
BUY
& Other Stories
Miami Muse Mini Hand Cream
$8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Buckler's
Chapped Skin Remedy
$22.00
from
Buckler's
BUY
More from Dr. Teal’s
Dr. Teal's
Pure Epsom Salt Therapeutic Soak, 6 Lbs.
$4.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Dr. Teal's
Pink Himalayan Mineral Soak Restore & Replenish
£32.39
from
eBay
BUY
Dr. Teal's
Restore & Replenish Pink Himalayan Mineral Soak
$4.88
from
Fashion Targets Breast Cancer
BUY
Dr. Teal's
Magnesium + Coconut Oil Aluminum Free Deodorant
$5.99
from
Walgreens
BUY
More from Body Care
Nécessaire
The Sex Gel
$20.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wakse
Reusable Melting Pot
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
NaturalRays
Wax Warmer, Hair Removal Home Waxing Kit
$35.59
$28.89
from
Amazon
BUY
SLMD
Slmd Skincare Glycolic Acid Body Lotion - 7.5 Fl Oz
$34.99
$29.74
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted