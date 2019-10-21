Jurlique

Body Lotion

$39.00 $29.25

Buy Now Review It

Color:Softening Rose | Size:10 Fl Oz Product Description Rich in pure organic botanicals grown in South Australia, this indulgent body lotion absorbs quickly to moisturize, protect and soften your skin. With nourishing Avocado and Macadamia Oils and natural Rose fragrance, it leaves skin deeply hydrated, beautifully scented, and visibly glowing. Free from soaps, sulphates, parabens, silicones, PEGs, artificial colours and fragrances. Brand Story Our purpose is to inspire people to wellbeing through a connection to nature. We grow, harvest and extract concentrated botanicals at our organic farm in the South Australian hills to create pure and powerful skin care.