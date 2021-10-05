Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Intimates
Fashion Nova
Body Language 3 Piece Garter Set – Black
$49.99
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Fashion Nova
Available In Black, Hot Pink, Ivory And Red 3 Piece Garter Set Bow Detail Lace Thong Final Sale 89% Nylon 11% Elastane Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Sheertex
Classic Sheer Tights
BUY
$99.00
Sheertex
Shop Journal x Berriez
Tie Dye Drama Tights
BUY
$56.00
Berriez
ASOS CURVE
2 Pack 140 Denier Black Tights
BUY
$8.60
$29.00
ASOS
Torrid
Black Fishnet Tights
BUY
$16.50
Torrid
More from Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Feels Good Being Bad 3 Piece Set - Red
BUY
$37.99
Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Body Language 3 Piece Garter Set - Ivory
BUY
$44.99
Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Needs Attention Satin Set
BUY
$24.99
Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova
Chained To My Heart Skirt
BUY
$59.99
Fashion Nova
More from Intimates
Sheertex
Classic Sheer Tights
BUY
$99.00
Sheertex
Shop Journal x Berriez
Tie Dye Drama Tights
BUY
$56.00
Berriez
ASOS CURVE
2 Pack 140 Denier Black Tights
BUY
$8.60
$29.00
ASOS
Torrid
Black Fishnet Tights
BUY
$16.50
Torrid
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted