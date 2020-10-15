Glossier

Body Hero Exfoliating Bar

$14.00

At Glossier

__What it is:__ Our ergonomically designed, no-mess body scrub fits in the palm of your hand and sloughs away dead skin and dryness—revealing soft, baby-smooth skin.__Why it's special:__- Finely milled, biodegradable Bamboo Powder creates the powerful (but not so powerful that you'll feel like you rubbed off the top layer of your skin) scrub action that exfoliates—for skin that feels instantly softer and smoother- Sunflower Seed Oil and Aloe Leaf Juice help lock in moisture, so skin never feels dry or stripped - An Orange Blossom Neroli Blend (with fresh notes of pear, mandarin, and cypress) gives a subtle, sparkling scent for an instant vacation- Designed with a thoughtful groove for a pump or two of [Body Hero Daily Oil Wash](https://www.glossier.com/products/body-hero-daily-oil-wash) to bring a bit more soothing moisture to the exfoliating party