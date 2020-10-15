Glossier

Body Hero Dry-touch Oil Mist

$28.00

__What it is:__ An intoxicating, Neroli-scented dry body oil (in a mess-free spritz bottle) that moisturizes in a flash.__Why it's special:__- Three antioxidant-rich oils—Sunflower Seed, Grapeseed, and Oat—deeply nourish, moisturize, and soothe dry, tight skin. To really seal in moisture: apply after the shower on your lightly towel-dried (but still damp) body - Sea Fennel Extract smooths and evens the look of skin tone and helps improve radiance- A sparkling, subtle Orange Blossom Neroli scent (with fresh notes of pear, mandarin, and cypress) faintly lingers on skin for a whisper of