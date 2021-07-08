United States
Body Glide Anti-Chafe for Her
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Balm
$24.99
At Rebel Sport
Refresh and replenish your skin and enjoy all-day protection from rubbing and chafing with the Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Balm. Needing one application for the day, it forms a dry invisible barrier to prevent clothing rubbing against skin. The allergen-free, plant-derived balm, keeps pores clog-free allowing skin to breathe and sweat to escape, making it an ideal choice for all your favourite athletic activities.