Boody

Body Ecowear Women’s Midi Brief – Bamboo Viscose

$22.95

Buy Now Review It

80% bamboo viscose, 13% nylon. 7% spandex. Keep it simple. Sustainably sourced bamboo, ethically made; this is fashion you can feel good about. Half way between Full Brief and Classic Bikini, the Midi Brief is a daily workhorse, equally comfy with jeans, shorts and dresses. The leg seam has been thinned to reduce VPL. Smooth, cooling, luxuriously soft bamboo viscose fabric won’t irritate sensitive skin, and our excellent design won’t creep. Seamless, moisture-wicking, ultra-breathable and thermo-regulating. Signature bamboo viscose cloth is cooling, breathable and great for sensitive skin.