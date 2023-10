Grown Alchemist

Body Cream

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Grown Alchemist

Vetiver, bergamot. This beautiful essential oil scent blend is Kate's personal favorite as it encourages you to reconnect and refocus. With rich, earthy vetiver to support a meditative mind, and zesty bergamot to restore balance, the Grounding Stone will help you find your center with an intentioned moment.