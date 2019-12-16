Westmore Beauty

Body Coverage Starter Kit

$39.95

At Westmore Beauty

Are you ready for flawless-looking skin? Westmore Beauty® Body Coverage Starter Kit combines Hollywood Glam with Hollywood Special Effects! We're also giving you two FREE gifts: Lasting Effects Brow Gel and our revolutionary 60-Second Eye Effects. Massage Body Coverage Perfector onto your arms, legs, décolleté and anywhere your body needs perfecting, using an upward and outward motion. Apply enough to completely cover the desired area with a sufficient layer of product, allowing 5-10 minutes for product to dry. Reapply in layers until desired coverage is achieved, allowing 3-5 minutes of dry time in between each layer. TIP: Not sure how much to apply? Most Body Coverage Perfector lovers apply at least two layers of coverage. Body Coverage Perfector: Water (Aqua/Eau), Cyclopentasiloxane, Isododecane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Butylene Glycol, Mica, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Cyclohexasiloxane, Isostearyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Methicone,Quaternium-90 Bentonite, Polypropylsilsesquioxane, Polysorbate 20, Polyethylene, Sodium Choride, Magnesium Sulfate, Propylene Carbonate, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Triethoxycaprylysilane, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, o-Cymen-5-OL, Pentylene Glycol, Yeast Polysaccharides, Tropolone, Lecithin, Alcohol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Retinol. May Contain: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77489, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499). Brow Gel: Isododecane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Mica, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Propylene Carbonate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Polydiethyleneglycol Adipate/IPDI Copolymer, Perfluorononyl Dimethicone, Perfluorononylethyl Carboxydecyl Lauryl Dimethicone, C4‐24 Alkyl Dimethicone/Divinyldimethicone Crosspolymer, Isodecyl Isononanoate, Isohexadecane, Nylon‐66, Nylon‐6, o‐Cymen‐5