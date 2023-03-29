United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Express
Body Contour Compression Off The Shoulder Rosette Top
$88.00
At Express
Product Details Description A body contour top with artfully made rosette details and ruched designs. A shirt that promises to smooth. sculpt, and define your figure while staying cool and stylish. Features & Fabric Off the shoulder Short sleeves Rosette design; Allover ruching Double layer of fabric in front & back Compression: Lightweight support, second-skin feel. Hand wash Polyester/Spandex