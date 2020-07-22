Neutrogena

Body Clear Acne Body Wash With Glycerin

Help treat and clear up body breakouts as you cleanse with NEUTROGENA® BODY CLEAR® Acne-Fighting Body Wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this refreshing body wash helps fight breakouts on your back, chest, and shoulders and is made with glycerin to help prevent skin dryness. From the #1 dermatologist recommended acne-fighting brand, this gentle formula contains salicylic acid, which treats and helps prevent breakouts, and it won't over-dry or irritate your skin. This easy to lather body wash rinses clean and won't clog pores. Your skin is left feeling clean and refreshed.