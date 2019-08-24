Body Butter Coconut - Spf 50
$13.99
Add a little sun-kissed bronze to your beautiful body while you protect and hydrate your skin. This rich, creamy body butter lets you play in the sun. Water-resistant, smells incredible and is surfer approved!Drug FactsActive ingredients Purpose Zinc Oxide 22.0% SunscreenUses: .Sun protection measures. Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer & early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a broad spectrum SPF value of 15 or higher & other sun protection measures, including: - limit time in the sun, especially from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - wear long-sleeve shirts, pants, hats & sunglasses.Inactive ingredients:Arachidyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Glucoside, Behenyl Alcohol, Bisabolol, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Caffeine, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Cellulose Gum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Diheptyl Succinate, Glycerin, Iron Oxides, Lactococcus Ferment Lysate, Methyl Dihydroabietate, Mica, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Octyldodecyl Oleate, Parfum (Natural), Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Titanium Dioxide, Tocopherol, Water.Other information: Protect this product from excessive heat and direct sun.Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters. Formulated without petroleum, parabens, sulfates or phthalates.