Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
MUTHA
Body Butter
$95.00
$76.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
An all-natural body soufflé packed with pure seed extracts to soothe dryness, restore moisture, and maintain skin's elasticity to help minimize the appearance of stretch marks.
Need a few alternatives?
MUTHA
Body Butter
BUY
$76.00
$95.00
Violet Grey
Glossier
Hand Cream
BUY
$14.40
$18.00
Glossier
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Hand Cream
BUY
$23.20
$29.00
L'Occitane
Aveeno
Skin Relief Nourishing Lotion Shea Butter
BUY
£8.09
LookFantastic
More from MUTHA
MUTHA
Body Butter
BUY
$76.00
$95.00
Violet Grey
MUTHA
Body Butter
BUY
$76.00
$95.00
Violet Grey
MUTHA
Body Butter
BUY
$95.00
Violet Grey
MUTHA
Up All Night Eye Cream
BUY
$90.00
MUTHA
More from Body Care
Yves Rocher
Advent Calendar 2021
BUY
C$75.00
Yves Rocher
Lord Jones
High Cbd Formula Bath Salts
BUY
$52.00
$65.00
Violet Grey
Nécessaire
The Body Wash - With Niacinamide
BUY
$20.00
$25.00
Violet Grey
MUTHA
Body Butter
BUY
$76.00
$95.00
Violet Grey
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted