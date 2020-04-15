Vita Liberata

Body Blur Instant Hd Skin Finish

Product Description Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish is like an all-over BB cream, suitable for face and body. It helps to cover imperfections and give the appearance of beautifully smooth skin, and reflects light for a gorgeous soft focus effect. Vita Liberata Body Blur also gives a natural looking tint, and can be used as a primer for makeup. It also contains Shea Butter which repairs, hydrates and soothes skin and Vitamin E which protects against free radical damage, fighting signs of ageing. Plus, it's water resistant so won't wash off until you want it to.Ingredients:Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Water*, Glycerin*, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Isohexadecane, Panthenol, Disodium EDTA, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter (Beurre)*, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerine, Synthetic Fluorophlogopite, Tin Oxide, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77491 (Iron Oxide), CI 77492 (Iron Oxide), CI 77499 (Iron Oxide). Moisture Locking System for 72 hour skin hydration. Brand Story “I am passionate about creating real alternatives to sun exposure. We use the smartest technology and the purest ingredients to deliver the most natural results. Choose with confidence.” Alyson Hogg, Vita Liberata Founder.