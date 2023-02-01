Bras N Things

Body Bliss 2nd Gen Full Cup Bra

$59.99

At Bras N Things

New shape and improved fit the Body Bliss 2nd Gen by Bras N Things is the ultimate in comfort and design. Designed with the Fuller cup woman in mind, it provides all day support and comfort. Features: - Same full cup - Same soft brushed Microfibre - “Marshmallow” like cups that are super light and soft, providing an accommodating fit and ultimate comfort - New improved plain strap elastic - New soft pillow hook & eye with ‘Feel Fabulous Always’ message - Improved soft brushed Fortitube wire casing so no wires pop out! - Convertible straps to allow for back cross-over strap position - Same back smoothing design providing extra support - Tag free for guaranteed all day comfort - Cup name: Blessed Style #: 00493619 Cup: Blush Material: Microfibre Read more