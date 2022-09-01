Body Bliss

Body Bliss 2nd Gen Bikini Knicker

Say hello to one of our most flattering panties: the Body Bliss 2nd Gen Bikini in lovely lavender! An ultimate staple for your undies drawer, this everyday essential is made with soft, stretchy material that hugs your body like a second skin. Features: - New shape and improved fit - Soft brushed super stretchy microfibre fabric - Self fabric finish on waist and legs - No elastic for a smooth finish - Tag free for guaranteed all day comfort - "Feel Fabulous Always" massage inside waist band - Full back coverage Style #01018018 Material: Main: 80% Nylon 20% Elastane Gusset: 100% Cotton Read more