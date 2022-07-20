Nancy Ganz

Body Architect Slip Dress Black

$169.95

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Concern Area: All_Over Control Type: Ultra_Firm Fabrication: Main fabric: 54% Nylon 46% Spandex Lining: 70% Nylon 30% Spandex Contains Silicone Care and Use Instructions: Warm gentle machine wash Wash separately Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Line dry in shade Do not iron Do not dry clean Nancy Ganz Slip Dress provides ultra firm control that creates sleek smooth lines with zoned power areas. With a fully functional built in bra for support and wearability this garment offers a complete shaping solution. Our new ultra-firm silhouettes are modern and clean with architectural lines that slim and hold. Bonding innovations and zoned power areas optimise form and function. Innovative fine-gauge fabrics soften structured silhouettes and have a hint of shimmer to look and feel luxurious. Ultra-firm support Slip Dress smooths you all-over. Convertible strapless contour cup with built-in bra for defined shape and lift. Zoned panels for targeted control. Anti-slip print around the hem to hold in place. Product code 507634300_507631960