I use these wipes from Recess because I'm perpetually short on time, the public showers in my gym are untrustworthy, and I would rather feel semi-clean than not clean at all — so, I keep these in every bag I own. Formulated with hyaluronic acid (to moisturize), vitamin C (to brighten), caffeine (to reduce redness), chamomile (to calm and soothe), and eucalyptus (to stimulate skin repair) these alcohol-free, non-comedogenic wipes are a lazy person's dream. They're about the size of a dryer sheet, so depending on how dirty you are, you could probably cover the most important places (underarms, chest, underboobs) with just one wipe. And something about the scent reminds me of a Clean Cotton Yankee Candle. These body wipes aren't only made for people who hate showers, like me. I imagine they're also helpful for people who miss their flight and have to sleep in an airport overnight or for people who camp. But they're my excuse to never shower again...