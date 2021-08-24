Recess

Body 101: Deodorant Wipes (pack Of 15)

The "superpower wipe" that's been used more than 25,000 times and featured in PureWow, Violet Files, + Well+Good. Cleanse + Control + Soothe The first aluminum-free deodorant wipe that actually works! RECESS deodorant wipes remove sweat, odor + debris while nourishing + conditioning skin. It also prevents future odors (phew). Perfect for outdoor adventures, gym sessions, long flights + hot days. Easy to use. Lightly scented with a hint of fresh verbena + coconut. Free From: This product is free from 10 harmful ingredients that cause skin irritation: aluminum, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, triethanolamine, sulfate-based surfactants, triclosan, mineral oil, propylene glycol, and DEA. MAIN BENEFIT: - Our bestseller! 50% of people reapply deodorant every day, reapplying stick deodorant layered on top of leftover deodorant and odor. - Ick! Our Aluminum-free deodorant wipe solves this problem! ADDITIONAL BENEFITS: - Removes sweat, odor + debris. - Reapplies deodorant. - Helps you travel lightly. KEY INGREDIENTS: - Tea Tree Oil: Neutralizes odor - Acai Extract: Revitalizes skin with powerful antioxidants - Chamomile: Soothes + smoothes - Citric Acid: Rejuvenates + brightens - Citronellyl Methylcrotonate: Neutralizes + fights odor - Safe for all skin types (even sensitive skin). Dermatologist approved. Does not clog pores. - Made in the USA from globally sourced ingredients.