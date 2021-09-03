Bodum

Bistro Blade Grinder

$23.40

COFFEE GRINDER: BISTRO Blade coffee grinders take whole coffee beans from coarse to fine quickly and efficiently; fresh brewing from the comfort of your home BLADE & MOTOR: The blade grinder has a strong, durable stainless steel cutting blade that spins at a precise RPM, plus a powerful 150W motor SLEEK DESIGN: Push-button control allows for pulse action or continuous grind, and transparent lid allows the fineness grade to be observed to ensure coffee is made to your liking COMPACT: Small coffee grinder has convenient cord storage in the base of grinder, perfect if you plan to leave out on the kitchen counter SERVINGS: This powerful coffee grinder makes enough coffee needed for brewing 8 cups of French press; pair with Bodum coffee maker The Bistro blade grinder is equipped with a powerful motor that allows the stainless steel blade to cut the Coffee beans quickly and efficiently, resulting in flavorful ground Coffee. The transparent lid allows users to see the coarseness of the Coffee while grinding, as the longer the grinding time the finer the resultant ground Coffee. Ideal for using in 60 second intervals, users can grind just enough Coffee needed for brewing 8 Cups in a Bodum press at the simple touch of a button. The Bistro blade grinder can also be used to grind spices. Available in black, red, and white.