Bodum

11883-259us Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black

$34.99 $32.83

Buy Now Review It

Ideal for use with Bodum POUR OVER coffee makers. Made of attractive, durable stainless steel and natural, sustainable cork. Supremely comfortable, non-slip handle and knob protect your fingers from heat. Ergonomic, elegant design enables you to easily control the speed and consistency of the water flow for optimum pour over brewing. 27 Oz. Capacity With its slim, elongated spout, compact body and powerful electric base, our gooseneck kettle is as efficient as it is eye-catching. Expertly designed and produced to the highest standards, our chic kettle is all you need to enhance your pour over brewing technique and enjoy every cup more. The spout is specially shaped to give you optimum control over the water flow for precision pouring at its very best. That leads to optimum extraction of the beans’ natural oils for the best possible taste and aroma. Like the lid, the handle features smooth, natural cork to boost your credentials while ensuring the kettle is always comfortable to hold. It boils quickly and can make several cups at a time.