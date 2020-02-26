Charlie Holiday

Bodhi Brief

$66.62

Buy Now Review It

At Charlie Holiday

A classic cut bikini brief in an exotic animal print is just the thing for your next luxury getaway. Team with your pick of matching bikini tops for relaxed hangs by the resort pool. Our model is wearing a size AU 8/Small bikini. She is 173cm (5’8”) tall with an 81cm (32”) bust, a 65cm (25.5”) waist and 91cm (36”) hips. - Regular cut bikini brief - Stretch fabric; lined; opaque - Tiger print fabric - Medium cut leg Cold machine wash. Hang to dry. Material: 87% polyamide 13% spandex