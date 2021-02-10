United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
SOREL
Bodega Run Slipper
$80.00$60.00
At SOREL
BODEGA BEAUTY Just slip on your Bodega Run Slippers to go grab essentials from the bodega down the street. Featuring pillow-like comfort, statement leopard print and a study rubber sole, it was made for it all. UPPER: Nylon upper, faux fur lining. FOOTBED: Molded EVA footbed, faux fur topcover. OUTSOLE: Rubber. HEEL HEIGHT: 5/9 in. PLATFORM HEIGHT: 1/8 in. BOOT SHAFT HEIGHT: 1 4/7 in. BOOT SHAFT CIRCUMFERENCE: 11 3/7 in. Measurements based on size 7. Uses: Casual