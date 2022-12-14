CB2

Boccia Curved Shade Brass Flush Mount Light

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

The classic flush mount gets a sleek update in solid unlacquered polished brass—a living finish that will patina beautifully over time. Designed by Barcelona-based Mermelada Estudio, polished curved shades radiate light with sophisticated flair. CB2 exclusive. Due to the nature of the material, brass patina will vary in color and darken over time. Boccia Curved Shade Brass Flush Mount LIght 34.5" dia. x 7.5"H Designed by Mermelada Estudio Solid unlacquered brass with polished finish Brass has no protective coating applied; each piece will vary in tone Brass will patina and show wear over time; polish to bring back to its original finish Accommodates eight 25W max candelabra bulbs or 4W max LED bulbs (not included) Dimmable bulb recommended for use with dimmer switch Hardwired fixture; professional installation recommended Customer assembly required UL Listed Learn more. Dust with a soft cloth; no abrasive cleaners Made in India Note: This item is manufactured in compliance with U.S. standards. If you are purchasing this item for use outside of the U.S. or Canada, use only with the appropriate outlet adaptor and voltage converter for your country. Do not plug into an electrical outlet higher than 110-120V as this could result in fire and/or injury.